Kerala confirms Nipah virus infection in 14-year-old boy, local residents advised to use face masks

Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed that a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district has tested positive for Nipah virus. The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, confirmed the infection. The boy is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital and is on ventilator support.

“He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing,” the health minister said.

She also stated that the disease's epicenter is Pandikkad, and precautionary measures have been implemented. Residents near the epicenter and nearby hospitals are advised to wear masks in public and avoid visiting patients.

The Kerala government recently announced that a special action plan is being developed to prevent a Nipah outbreak.

Nipah outbreaks occurred in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019. Nipah virus antibodies have also been found in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.