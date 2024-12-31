'Kerala is a mini Pakistan’: Nitesh Rane’s explosive remark ignites Congress fury, questions BJP’s silence

A day after Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane referred to Kerala as a “mini Pakistan” and labeled voters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as “terrorists,” the Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack, questioning his eligibility to remain in the Cabinet and demanding a response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on his remarks.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe condemned Rane’s statement, asserting that it violated the principles he swore to uphold as a minister. “Nitesh Rane took an oath to preserve the unity and integrity of the country. Yet, he calls Kerala ‘Pakistan’ and labels voters of the Opposition as terrorists. Does he deserve to remain a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet?” Londhe asked.

Calling the remarks a disgrace to Maharashtra, Londhe urged BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to clarify their position. “Such incendiary statements tarnish the state’s image and require an immediate explanation from the ruling party,” he said.

Senior Congress MLA and former Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar echoed Londhe’s concerns, questioning the silence of the Central Government on the issue. “If a minister terms Kerala as Pakistan, what message is the government sending? Why is the Centre not taking action?” Wadettiwar asked.

The Congress leader also criticized the Mahayuti government, accusing its ministers of fostering animosity and using inflammatory rhetoric. “By labeling voters of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as terrorists, Nitesh Rane is not just insulting individuals but undermining the democratic fabric of India,” he said.

Rane’s controversial remarks were made during a rally in Pune’s Purandar tehsil. Addressing the crowd, he said, “Kerala is mini Pakistan… That is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth; you can verify it. They became MPs by aligning with terrorists.”

The Congress has demanded an apology from Rane and accountability from the BJP, emphasizing that such statements are a direct attack on India’s unity and democracy.