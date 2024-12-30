Kerala’s motorbike-lover designs his dream home using spare parts and bike components; Here's how it looks in viral video

A bike lover from Kerala has captivated the internet with his creative home decor, transforming spare motorbike parts into unique design elements for every room. From the living area to the kitchen, his home showcases an impressive collection of bike components reimagined as functional decor pieces. Social media influencer Priyam Saraswat recently shared an Instagram reel offering a tour of this one-of-a-kind home.

Among the standout items, the man has used a Yamaha RX100 tank as a mailbox, and engine mounts have been cleverly repurposed into a stylish living room table. A vintage yellow Bajaj Chetak scooter has been converted into a quirky sofa, while an old Ambassador car proudly greets visitors at the front entrance. The home also features a clock made from the pressure plate of a Swift Dzire and a bicycle frame transformed into a chandelier mounted on the ceiling. Additionally, a Bajaj Chetak headlight has been creatively attached to the wall, serving as a unique door lamp.

The bike enthusiast also showcased some of the prestigious awards he has received for his riding accomplishments, including a memorable photo where he was being honored by the Chief Minister of Goa. Continuing the tour, the influencer was led to the kitchen, where a dining table crafted from spare parts like nuts, bolts, and spanners took center stage.

The wash basin was another impressive piece, ingeniously fashioned from a petrol pump nozzle. For towel hangers, a Mahindra steering wheel was mounted on the wall, adding to the vehicle-inspired decor. The mirror in the room was uniquely created using an engine inlet manifold, complete with RGB lighting. Additionally, Swift car shock absorbers were repurposed into kitchen lamps, and the refrigerator was creatively designed to resemble a classic Volkswagen Kombi, completing the unconventional yet captivating design theme.

At the conclusion of the video, the motor enthusiast revealed a bike he had salvaged from scrap, restoring it and covering over 1000 kilometers in just seven days to earn a spot in the India Book of Records. The rider also shared his background, mentioning that he had previously worked as a JCB operator and as a mechanic in garages.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with viewers expressing admiration for the bike enthusiast’s unwavering passion for automobiles. “More than the house, it’s his passion that inspires," one viewer remarked. Renowned Indian rapper Karma, aka Vivek Arora, praised the bike enthusiast, calling him a “legend.”

“People with passion for things are the most alive souls," another commenter wrote. Yet another individual shared their perspective, saying, “Some call it crazy, others call it madness– but I see it as pure passion." The video has since amassed over four crore views on Instagram.