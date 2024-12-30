Kerala’s motorbike-lover designs his dream home using spare parts and bike components; Here's how it looks in viral video

The bike enthusiast also showcased some of the prestigious awards he has received for his riding accomplishments, including a memorable photo where he was being honored by the Chief Minister of Goa. Continuing the tour, the influencer was led to the kitchen, where a dining table crafted from spare parts like nuts, bolts, and spanners took center stage.
The wash basin was another impressive piece, ingeniously fashioned from a petrol pump nozzle. For towel hangers, a Mahindra steering wheel was mounted on the wall, adding to the vehicle-inspired decor. The mirror in the room was uniquely created using an engine inlet manifold, complete with RGB lighting. Additionally, Swift car shock absorbers were repurposed into kitchen lamps, and the refrigerator was creatively designed to resemble a classic Volkswagen Kombi, completing the unconventional yet captivating design theme.
At the conclusion of the video, the motor enthusiast revealed a bike he had salvaged from scrap, restoring it and covering over 1000 kilometers in just seven days to earn a spot in the India Book of Records. The rider also shared his background, mentioning that he had previously worked as a JCB operator and as a mechanic in garages.
The video quickly gained attention on social media, with viewers expressing admiration for the bike enthusiast’s unwavering passion for automobiles. “More than the house, it’s his passion that inspires," one viewer remarked. Renowned Indian rapper Karma, aka Vivek Arora, praised the bike enthusiast, calling him a “legend.”
“People with passion for things are the most alive souls," another commenter wrote. Yet another individual shared their perspective, saying, “Some call it crazy, others call it madness– but I see it as pure passion." The video has since amassed over four crore views on Instagram.