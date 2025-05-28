Kerala, Karnataka, Northeast, Bengal, Sikkim to face very heavy rainfall in next couple of days: IMD

Northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till May 30. Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra & Goa are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 3-4 days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) a fresh Western Disturbance will bring in rains and thunderstorms over Northwest India from May 29.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, most parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, remaining parts of west central Bay of Bengal today. Conditions are also favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, remaining parts of Northeastern states, some parts of West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days.

Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy days, with possibility of light rain till May 31.

The weather department issued a weather alert forecasting isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe from May 28 to 30. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are also expected to experience similar conditions on May 28 and 29, raising concerns over potential disruptions in these regions.

The western region of India, particularly Konkan and Goa, will see scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from May 28 to June 2. Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Marathawada are expected to experience similar conditions on May 28 and 29.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are set to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to face similar weather conditions over the next seven days.

Northwest India will not be spared, with scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain forecasted, complemented by thunderstorms and gusty winds, affecting Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 28 to June 2.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand from May 28 to June 1. Meanwhile, West Rajasthan will see dust storms at isolated locations from May 28 to 30, highlighting the diverse weather challenges across the country.