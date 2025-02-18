KIIT suicide row: Mass evictions, protests, accused detained, Nepal PM intervenes- Full timeline

Protests broke out at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar on Monday after a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student from Nepal was found hanging in her hostel room the previous evening.

Hundreds of students blocked the main road outside the university, alleging that authorities ignored the victim’s complaints made a month ago.

What happened?

The student, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year BTech student. Police suspect suicide, and Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra confirmed that another student, Advik Srivastava, was detained on charges of abetting her suicide.

Students alleged that Srivastava had harassed her for months. Despite complaints to the university's International Relations Office, no action was taken.

The background

Lamsal allegedly took her life after being blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly threatened to leak their intimate videos unless she complied with his demands.

Allegations include:

- He blackmailed her by threatening to leak their intimate videos unless she sent more explicit images and continued their sexual relationship post-breakup.

- After her suicide, KIIT officials attempted to send him back to his home country for his safety, but police arrested him at the airport.

- A leaked voice note suggests he manipulated her psychologically.

- The hostel warden allegedly moved her body without informing the police, despite a major concert happening nearby.

- Forensics were delayed, and her phone and laptop, key evidence in the blackmail case, remain unaccounted for.

- Police on the scene reportedly did not even know the victim’s name.

- Srivastava’s father is allegedly a politician, raising concerns he might escape justice.

- The university responded by evicting all Nepali students, sparking further outrage.

Confirmations from authorities

KIIT confirmed the student’s suicide, stating she was in a relationship with another student.

DCP Mishra said, "We have registered a case at Infocity police station based on the allegation that a male student abetted her suicide. The accused person is in police custody."

Police sources said Srivastava was caught at Biju Patnaik International Airport while attempting to flee.

How the university responded

As tensions rose, KIIT allegedly forced Nepali students out of their hostels, leaving them stranded at Cuttack railway station without food or money.

Some students said, "We had no food, water, or money to purchase train tickets." Many had to board the Puri-Patna Express in the general compartment due to a lack of reservations.

A viral video shows university officials telling students to "pack your bags and leave."

A notice dated February 17 directed all Nepali students to vacate immediately. KIIT later claimed the move was to "ensure a smooth investigation."

Nepal’s response

Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed the situation, saying, "The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with relevant authorities."

Oli also confirmed that two officials from the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi were sent to counsel affected students.

The embassy set up a hotline for students needing assistance.