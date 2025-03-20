'Killing Karnataka — one price hike at a time': Siddaramaiah govt faces flak over power tariff hike

BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing it of burdening people with relentless price hikes, as the state gears up for a power tariff increase from April 1.

“Killing Karnataka—one price hike at a time! Congress has kept its promise with ‘khatakhat’ price hikes. After milk, water tariff, property tax, and all else, now it turns to hiking power prices starting April 1,” Chowta wrote on X.

Taking aim at the state government’s policies, he alleged that Congress was making people pay for its “unscientific schemes and bad governance” by shifting the financial burden onto consumers. “In peak summer season, when people need power the most, the state is resorting to torturing people with this hike. Shame!” he added.

— Captain Brijesh Chowta ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ಟನ್ ಬ್ರಿಜೇಶ್ ಚೌಟ (@CaptBrijesh) March 20, 2025

Starting April 1, Karnataka power consumers will pay an additional 36 paise per unit as a surcharge, after the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) approved the move. The increase comes as energy supply companies (ESCOMs) seek to recover the government’s share of pension and gratuity (P&G) contributions from consumers.

According to the KERC order dated March 18, the P&G surcharge will be revised in subsequent years, with consumers paying 35 paise per unit in FY 2026-27 and 34 paise per unit in FY 2027-28.

The levy will remain in effect until FY 2027-28, unless further changes are made by the government. “Following the Government of Karnataka’s order, the Commission allows ESCOMs to recover the government’s portion of pension and gratuity contributions uniformly from their consumers as ‘P&G Surcharge (Government Portion)’,” the order stated.

Reacting to the tariff hike, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress government of misleading people with populist guarantee schemes while simultaneously burdening them with rising costs. “Since the anti-people Congress government came to power in Karnataka, the only guarantee it has implemented is price hikes,” Vijayendra said.

Calling it a “pickpocket government,” he warned that people must remain cautious about the 36 paise per unit increase, alleging that while the Congress claims to be helping citizens, it is taking back their money through hidden hikes.

The power tariff hike is the latest in a series of price increases, with the BJP repeatedly slamming the Congress for raising electricity rates, property tax, water charges, and fuel prices since taking power in Karnataka.