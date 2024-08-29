'Movement is genuine. I never...': Bengal CM Mamata denies 'threatening' junior protesting doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed allegations on Thursday, asserting that she did not threaten junior doctors at state-run hospitals who have been on strike for 21 days. The protest stems from the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic, prompting widespread unrest among the medical community.

In a statement on social media platform X, Banerjee emphasized, "Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the medical students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false."

I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic and digital media which has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday.



The controversy escalated after Banerjee's remarks during a rally organized by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, where she urged the striking junior doctors to consider returning to their duties. She expressed her reluctance to file FIRs against the doctors, citing concern for their future careers.

However, her comments were interpreted by the agitating doctors as a "veiled threat," leading them to reject her appeal to resume work.

In addition to addressing the doctors' strike, Banerjee criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that they, with the support of the Government of India, are undermining democracy in West Bengal and fostering an environment of anarchy. "With support from the Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them," she stated.

On the other hand, Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she will call an assembly session next week and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists.

"We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn't pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," she said while speaking on the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

She said that for such crime, there is only one punishment - "to hang till death."

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that if a time-bound legislation pertaining to the crimes against women is not passed by the Centre in the next 3-4 months, then he will hold a big movement in Delhi.