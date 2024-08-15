9 arrested after mob tries to vandalise crime scene at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College

Nurses at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital staged a protest on Thursday in response to a violent incident at the state-run facility. The protest was triggered by a mob that vandalized portions of the hospital where a trainee doctor was discovered dead last week.

Eyewitnesses described the hospital's emergency ward as resembling a war zone, with medical equipment and furniture left in disarray.

Authorities from the Kolkata Police reported that the crime scene related to the tragic rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor remains undisturbed. Nine arrests have been made as investigations continue in connection with the vandalism.

According to police sources, a group of approximately 40 to 50 individuals stormed the hospital late Wednesday night, masquerading as protesters. Their actions resulted in significant property damage, prompting police to use tear gas and lathi-charge to control the crowd.

The vandalism erupted amidst the backdrop of the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which saw a group of women march through the city to protest the murder of the doctor, culminating in their arrival at the hospital.

In an update on the situation, police confirmed the arrests made in connection with the violence at RG Kar Hospital and stated that they are meticulously examining CCTV footage from the incident.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a strong condemnation of the events, attributing the mob attack to negligence on the part of the authorities. The IMA suggested that the assault appeared to target young medical students who were protesting against the doctor's murder.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Kolkata Police reiterated that the crime scene's integrity had been preserved and warned against the dissemination of false information. "The crime scene has not been touched. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours," police officials stated.