Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Here are top 10 developments in the case so far

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday to assess the situation after a recent act of vandalism by unidentified individuals.
During his visit, the Governor engaged with junior doctors who were demonstrating in response to the incident, which occurred shortly after the discovery of the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the facility last week.
"I am with you and we will work together to solve this," Governor Bose assured the students. "I promise you justice. My ears and eyes are open," he added, expressing his commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the medical community.
A violent mob attacked the hospital on Wednesday night and vandalised the emergency ward and other parts of the hospital. This led the protesters to withdraw their protest to ensure the safety of the protesting female doctors. The police had to use tear gas to disperse the mob.
Concerning the incident, here are the top 10 developments as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case:
- Accused and Crime: Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, was taken into custody by the CBI for the murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was discovered last Friday.
- CBI Investigation: The CBI is conducting a thorough investigation, including a medical examination of Roy and a three-pronged strategy focusing on the crime scene, court presentation, and coordination with Kolkata Police, according to NDTV.
- Forensic Evidence: The CBI's Special Crime Unit is examining the seminar hall for forensic evidence, such as fingerprints, footprints, hair, and semen, to establish a connection between Roy and the murder.
- Allegations of Gang-Rape: The victim's parents have alleged that their daughter was gang-raped, supported by forensic evidence indicating 150 mg of semen found in her body- which is indicative of the fact that this is not the deed of just one person, pointing towards a gang rape.
- Timeline of Events: The autopsy report indicates the trainee doctor suffered multiple injuries and was smothered to death, with a time of death estimated between 3 and 5 am on the day of the incident.
- Initial Misreporting: The Calcutta High Court is investigating why the murder was initially reported as a suicide and why police involvement occurred later.
- Ongoing Doctor Protests: Striking doctors are demanding a Central Healthcare Protection Act to enhance safety measures for medical personnel amidst concerns about rising violence against them. Despite the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations FORDA calling off the strike, various medical organisations, including the resident doctors' association at AIIMS Delhi, continue protesting against inadequate protective measures.
- Pressure for Arrests: The parents' petition claims that no arrests have been made for potential accomplices, emphasising the complexity of the crime that likely involved more than one perpetrator.
- Legislative Demands: While 19 states have enacted laws protecting doctors, the striking medical professionals call for uniform national legislation to ensure consistent protection across India.
- The principal accused of 'victim blaming': Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was asked to go on leave after concerns were raised over his leadership and response during the case. Dr Ghosh faced backlash for comments perceived as victim-blaming and for failing to maintain adequate safety for staff, after which he resigned from his post. However, in a surprising turn of events, he was reinstated as Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital just 24 hours later.