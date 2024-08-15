Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Here are top 10 developments in the case so far

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday to assess the situation after a recent act of vandalism by unidentified individuals.

During his visit, the Governor engaged with junior doctors who were demonstrating in response to the incident, which occurred shortly after the discovery of the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the facility last week.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this," Governor Bose assured the students. "I promise you justice. My ears and eyes are open," he added, expressing his commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the medical community.

A violent mob attacked the hospital on Wednesday night and vandalised the emergency ward and other parts of the hospital. This led the protesters to withdraw their protest to ensure the safety of the protesting female doctors. The police had to use tear gas to disperse the mob.

Concerning the incident, here are the top 10 developments as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case: