Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Former cop, RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh get bail  

The Sealdah court on December 13 granted bail to Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, and Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, in the rape and murder case involving a doctor at the hospital.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) approved the bail as the chargesheet against the accused was not filed within the required 90-day period, according to Ghosh’s lawyer.

Both accused were granted bail on bonds of Rs 2,000 each and instructed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Mondal faces allegations of delaying the filing of the FIR, while Ghosh is accused of tampering with evidence.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered, with her body discovered in a seminar room at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Mondal’s lawyer confirmed that he would be released from judicial remand and walk out of the correctional facility, while Ghosh, already under judicial remand in a separate case of financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital, will remain in custody despite being granted bail in the rape-murder case.

Earlier today, both were presented in court under heavy police security. During the hearing, their lawyers requested bail, citing the CBI’s failure to file a chargesheet within the 90-day statutory period.

The CBI stated that the investigation was ongoing but had filed a chargesheet against the primary suspect, Sanjay Roy, who allegedly committed the crime on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, reportedly attacked the victim while she was resting in the hospital's seminar room during her break.