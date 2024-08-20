Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: How will a polygraph test on accused Sanjoy Roy help CBI's probe?

In a significant development in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received approval to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the case. This decision has prompted the Calcutta High Court to postpone the next hearing until August 29.

The pending polygraph examination comes as the CBI awaits a crucial ruling from a special court in Kolkata regarding the investigation. Sanjoy Roy, aged 33, stands accused of assaulting and murdering a 31-year-old second-year trainee doctor in the early hours of the incident.

Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested the day after the doctor's body was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Sanjay Roy, had consumed alcohol before committing the crime, India Today quoted police sources as saying.

Evidence gathered from CCTV footage reportedly captured Roy entering the hospital’s emergency building at 4 a.m. on the day of the crime, wearing a Bluetooth device. He was seen departing approximately 40 minutes later, at which point the device was missing. It was subsequently recovered near the victim's body, and analysis linked it to Roy’s cellphone, establishing a connection to the crime.

What is a polygraph test?

A polygraph test, commonly called a lie detector test, measures an individual's physiological responses while responding to questions. According to the American Psychological Association, this test seeks to determine whether a person committed a crime, although it does not measure honesty directly. Instead, the assessment relies on the analysis performed by the polygraph operator.

The polygraph machine records various physiological indicators, including heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory changes, and perspiration levels during questioning. Sensitive instruments such as cardio-cuffs or electrodes are employed to monitor these responses, with a numerical value assigned to analyze whether the individual is truthful, deceptive, or uncertain.

How will the lie-detector test help the CBI?

In the context of Roy's case, the polygraph test results could potentially clarify inconsistencies in his statements and alibis. By evaluating physiological responses that deviate from baseline levels during questioning, investigators may identify indications of deceit. In case the test suggests possible dishonesty, law enforcement could divert their inquiry towards other leads or refine their questioning strategies.

What's important to note here is that while polygraph results are not always admissible as evidence in court, they remain a valuable tool for investigators, guiding their efforts in complex cases.

In addition to the polygraph assessment, psychological evaluations are also being conducted on Roy and other detainees involved in the investigation.

Protests nationwide

Amid nationwide protests by doctors demanding justice, lawyers from the Calcutta High Court rallied, firmly demanding "punishment for the real culprits." Several senior lawyers, including former West Bengal Advocate General Jayanta Mitra, vigorously participated in the protest.