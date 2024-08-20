Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC sets up National Task Force for workplace safety recommendations

In a significant decision with regard to the ongoing probe around the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) announced that the Supreme Court will issue an order to establish a National Task Force.

This task force will be tasked with making recommendations aimed at enforcing moral standards across the nation to enhance safety in workplaces.

The initiative underscores the Court's commitment to addressing workplace safety concerns and promoting a culture of morality within professional environments nationwide.

The decision came from a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who expressed strong discontent toward the West Bengal government and hospital authorities for delaying filing the First Information Report (FIR) in this disturbing case.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised the urgent need for a structured approach to safeguard doctors nationwide. He stated that the task force will include a diverse group of medical experts tasked with devising strategies to enhance safety protocols nationwide.

“Now that we are hearing this case, it is our earnest request to doctors all over the country. We appeal that we are here to ensure their safety and protection, which is a matter of the highest national concern,” he declared.

Leading the newly formed National Task Force will be Admiral Aarti Sarin, Director General of Medical Services for the Navy. She will be joined by prominent medical figures including Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, a distinguished gastroenterologist, and Dr. M Srinivas, the Director of AIIMS Delhi.

Additional members of the task force include Dr. Pratima Murthy from NIMHANS Bangalore, Dr. Goverdhan Dutt Puri from AIIMS Jodhpur, and Dr. Somikra Rawat from Gangaram Hospital, Delhi. The group is further bolstered by Professor Anita Saxena, Vice Chancellor of a major medical university, alongside Dr. Pallavi Saple from the JJ Group of Hospitals and Dr. Padma Srivastava, Chairperson of Neurology at Paras Hospital, Gurgaon.