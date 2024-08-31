Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Singer Shreya Ghoshal cancels concert amid protests

Celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced the postponement of her highly anticipated concert, "All Hearts Tour," originally set for September 14, 2024, in Kolkata. The decision comes in response to ongoing protests in the city triggered by the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, which has shocked the nation.

In a statement shared on social media on Saturday, Ghoshal expressed her deep sorrow over the recent incident. "I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata," she stated. The singer described the "sheer brutality" of the crime as something that sent "shivers down her spine."

Talking about the importance of solidarity in the face of such violence, Ghoshal, coordinating with her promoters at Ishq FM, shared her intentions to reschedule the concert to a new date in October 2024. "With an aching heart and deep sorrow, my promoters and I wish to reschedule our concert. All of we highly anticipated this concert, but it is imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity," she wrote.

Ghoshal further emphasised her commitment to advocating for the respect and safety of women, not only in India but globally. "I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of women in this world, not just our country," she added.

In her message to fans and supporters, she expressed hope for their understanding regarding the change in plans. "I am hopeful my friends and fans will accept and understand our decision to push this concert," she said. Current ticket holders can rest assured, as all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be announced.

The decision to postpone has drawn significant attention, echoing with a public shaken by recent events. As Ghoshal awaits the new date for her concert, she encourages her audience to unite against the "demons of humankind."

Fans can look forward to an announced date in October 2024, as Ghoshal concluded with a message of love, prayers, and hope for her supporters.

