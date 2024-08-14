Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Specialised CBI team from Delhi takes over probe

A specialised team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, accompanied by forensic and medical experts, to begin the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. This development follows the Calcutta High Court’s decision to transfer the case to the CBI on Tuesday, citing a lack of significant progress in the local police investigation.

The CBI's involvement came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the investigation’s pace, stating that if the Kolkata police did not resolve the case by Sunday, it would be handed over to the central agency. Banerjee made her remarks following a meeting with the victim's family.

However, the Calcutta High Court stepped in and mandated that the matter be immediately handed to the central agency, five days ahead of the Chief Minister's deadline for the police. A court's order to transfer the case during the initial hearing on the issue was uncommon.

The High Court bench noted that the police investigation hasn't been able to bring in any significant progress and has also pointed towards the possibility of the evidence in relation to the incident being destroyed.

Officials confirmed that the CBI has registered a First Information Report based on the FIR filed by the Kolkata police, which includes charges of rape and murder. The local police have also transferred the case file to the CBI for further examination.

Earlier, the Kolkata police summoned 37 individuals for questioning in connection with the chilling incident, where the body of the 31-year-old doctor was discovered in a seminar hall last Friday.

Authorities have arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with boxing training, who is suspected of committing the crime. Investigators noted that injuries on Roy's body appeared to match DNA evidence collected from the victim.

Following the Calcutta High Court’s mandate for a CBI inquiry, CBI officials visited the Tala police station to collect the case diary and other pertinent documents, indicating they may seek custody of the accused.

The Kolkata police reiterated their commitment to assist the CBI in ensuring justice for the victim's family. In a statement posted on their Facebook page, they emphasised their thoroughness in handling the investigation and urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified rumours, which could hinder the ongoing inquiry.