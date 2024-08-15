Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mob attacks protesters, vandalises emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College

The 'Reclaim the Night' protest in Kolkata turned violent and chaotic late Wednesday night as a violent mob breached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the site where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered. Reports indicate multiple injuries occurred as police resorted to tear gas to disperse the unrest.

Protests commenced nationwide around 11:55 PM, fueled by a social media campaign that mobilised thousands of women from diverse backgrounds, all demanding justice for the victim. While the initial demonstrations maintained a peaceful tone, tensions escalated outside the RG Kar hospital as the mob forced its way past barricades, resulting in shattered furniture and public property.

Visual footage revealed scenes of havoc, with mob members vandalising the emergency ward of the medical facility and damaging police vehicles stationed nearby. Protesters, including doctors and students who had maintained a vigil outside the hospital for several days, were compelled to withdraw as the mob destroyed temporary structures they had erected for the demonstration.

As the chaos unfolded, the police faced overwhelming numbers and resorted to lathi charges and tear gas to restore order. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal attributed the violence to a “malicious campaign” initiated on social media, asserting that the police had acted appropriately throughout the investigation.

“What has happened here is a result of a wrongful media campaign. We have done everything possible in this case. We are waiting for scientific evidence; we cannot act on mere rumours,” Commissioner Goyal stated. He expressed frustration over the loss of public trust and reaffirmed the ongoing support for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they take over the case.

Senior Resident of M.D. Radiology at AIIMS Delhi posted on X, " I want to bring to the immediate and urgent notice of @AmitShah that we have just received shocking visuals from RG Kar Medical College where goons have attacked the college! Police is nowhere to be seen! There is absolute mayhem in West Bengal! Where is police? @MamataOfficial"

Trinamool Congress MP and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the vandalism, calling for accountability from law enforcement. “The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits. The demands of the protesting doctors are fair and justified. Their safety and security must be prioritized,” he said in a statement on social media.

BJP leader in West Bengal, Suvendu adhikari condemned the act saying, "Mamata Banerjee has sent her TMC goons to the apolitical Protest Rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital."

Thousands joined the 'Reclaim the Night' march, carrying torches and placards, united in their call for justice and an end to violence against women. Rimjhim Sinha, the movement's initiator, described the protests as a new struggle for women’s rights, emblematic of a growing demand for change.

Demonstrations extended beyond Kolkata to major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, with significant gatherings reported across various neighbourhoods in West Bengal.

The protests lit the streets, symbolising a collective call for safety and justice, as participants created a powerful display of solidarity.

Earlier, in response to the 2012 gang rape and murder in Delhi, 'Reclaim the Night' protests were held across the nation.