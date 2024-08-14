Kolkata rape-murder case: 150 mg of semen found in doctor's body, doctors say it could be gang rape

In a case that has shocked the entire nation, several doctors who accessed the autopsy report have indicated a possibility of a gang rape. In an exclusive interview with the India Today TV, DR Subarna Goswami pointed out that the kind of injuries inflicted by the 31-year-old trainee doctor cannot be the work of one single person.

She said that according to the autopsy report, 151 mg of liquid (semen) was found from the vaginal swab. "That quantity cannot be of one person. It suggests the involvement of multiple people," Dr Goswami said.

Even the parents of the victim presented evidence indicating that the postmortem report revealed a significant amount of semen in their daughter's body, suggesting the possibility of gang rape.

They emphasised that the report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death and documented clear signs of sexual assault. This harrowing incident has raised serious questions about safety and security in medical institutions, prompting widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Dr Raja Dhar of the CK Birla Hospital in Kolkata described the incident as “probably the most gruesome” he has encountered in his lifetime.

Speaking to India Today, Dr Dhar provided insights into the nature of the injuries sustained by the victim, whose official postmortem report has yet to be released.

Dr Dhar noted that preliminary reports, including handwritten accounts and details from the family’s lawyer, indicate severe trauma. “There were injuries on the private parts, but not a single inch of her body was spared,” he stated. He detailed various injuries, including blunt force trauma to the forehead, bleeding from the eyes and nostrils, and signs of struggle on the arms and legs.

Dr. Dhar elaborated on the mechanics of the attack, emphasizing that one person could not simultaneously restrain the victim's arms and legs while also committing sexual assault. “It is clear that multiple assailants were needed to carry out this horrific act,” he concluded, underscoring the urgent need for justice in this tragic case.

The parents of the doctor at R G Kar Medical College had petitioned the Calcutta High Court for a transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court granted their request amid mounting concerns over the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi is already in Kolkata, accompanied by forensic and medical experts, and has begun the investigation into the case.