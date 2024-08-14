Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: How the incident unfolded, what we know so far

The tragic rape and murder of the female trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital have drawn nationwide outrage, leading to protests by junior doctors who have halted work to demand justice for the victim.

In the latest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched a nationwide strike which has majorly hit the medical services throughout.

Non-essential services, such as routine OPDs and elective procedures, will be closed for a whole day on August 17 and 18, starting at 6 a.m.

In the wake of the vandalism incident at RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata Police have arrested 25 suspects connected to the attack. Authorities utilised social media to identify those involved, with efforts continuing to apprehend additional individuals.



The night of the horrendous act

- A second-year postgraduate trainee doctor spent her night just like any other night. She had dinner with her juniors and decided to go take some rest at 2 am, early morning.

- Due to a lack of rest space in the hospital, the doctor decided to go rest in the seminar hall, considering it safe to rest.

- Cut to next morning when her body was discovered semi-nude inside a seminar hall on August 9, after she had been on duty the previous night.

- Her father expressed grave concerns, stating that there were clear indications of rape and that the hospital was delaying the investigation.

How did the community respond?

- PGT doctors at the hospital immediately stopped working across all departments except the emergency services, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

- Student associations organised rallies for a swift investigation.

- Opposition leaders, including Bengal BJP legislators, called for an independent magistrate-led investigation.

Autopsy revealed shocking details

-Several doctors who accessed the autopsy report have indicated a possibility of a gang rape. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, DR Subarna Goswami pointed out that the kind of injuries inflicted by the 31-year-old trainee doctor cannot be the work of one single person.

- She said that according to the autopsy report, 151 mg of liquid (semen) was found from the vaginal swab. "That quantity cannot be of one person. It suggests the involvement of multiple people," Dr Goswami said.

- Preliminary autopsy reports indicated that the victim was sexually assaulted before her murder.

- The autopsy ruled out suicide and found multiple injuries consistent with a violent death, including broken bones and bleeding from various body parts.

- Sources suggested that her nose and mouth were covered, and her head was forcefully pushed against a wall or floor to silence her cries for help.

- The crime is believed to have occurred between 3 am and 6 am, with signs of strangulation and smothering.

Arrests and investigations so far

- The police have arrested 33-year-old Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, for his alleged role in the crime. Evidence, including a torn Bluetooth earphone, helped lead to his arrest.

- Roy had access to various hospital departments due to his connections with senior police officers and hospital authorities.

- Allegations surfaced regarding Roy’s past behaviour, including previous marital abuse and his history of watching pornography.

The buzz around the college's principal

- Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was asked to go on leave after concerns were raised over his leadership and response during the case.

- Dr Ghosh faced backlash for comments perceived as victim-blaming and for failing to maintain adequate safety for staff, after which he resigned from his post.

- However, in a surprising turn of events, he was reinstated as Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital just 24 hours later.

Government and legal actions

- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for the death penalty for the accused and has stated her support for the protesting doctors while also urging them to continue patient care.

- The state government has implemented police camps in hospitals to enhance security for healthcare workers and has promised to transfer the case to the CBI if local police do not make sufficient progress by the weekend.

Justice delayed is justice denied: Court hands over the case to CBI

- After pointing out serious flaws and lack of support from concerned officials in the case and no significant progress, the Kolkata High Court transferred the case to the CBI.

- The specialised team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, accompanied by forensic and medical experts, to begin the investigation into the alleged rape and murder.

Reclaim the Night protest goes violent

- The 'Reclaim the Night' protest in Kolkata turned violent and chaotic late Wednesday night as a violent mob breached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the site where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered.

- Visual footage revealed scenes of havoc, with mob members vandalising the emergency ward of the medical facility and damaging police vehicles stationed nearby.

Arrests and investigation

- A total of 25 arrests have been made so far in the RG Kar hospital case. Five of those arrested were identified through social media feedback, according to the Kolkata Police

- Eight physicians and other medical personnel have been called in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to be questioned in connection with the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

- The ex-principal Ghosh was summoned by CBI for questioning

- 3-4 resident doctors, colleagues of the victim were also called in for questioning by the CBI.

Further investigations are underway. Now, the call for justice and safety in medical institutions is growing louder across the nation, impacting patient care and challenging the authorities to take decisive action.

