Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear RG Kar case today amid protests

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday, September 9, the case involving the brutal murder and alleged rape of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident occurred on August 9 and the trainee doctor was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall.

An autopsy confirmed she was raped and murdered. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the Suo Moto case. On August 22, the apex court described the incident as a systemic failure and criticized the Kolkata Police for the delay in registering the unnatural death of the doctor.

Two days earlier, the court termed the rape and murder as "horrific" and ordered a 10-member National Task Force (NTF), led by Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The NTF also includes prominent members such as D Nageshwar Reddy, M Srinivas, Pratima Murthy, Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Saumitra Rawat, Anita Saxena, Pallavi Saple, and Padma Srivastava. The apex court warned the West Bengal government against using state power against peaceful protesters and urged sensitivity in handling the situation.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal informed the court that 37 accused have been arrested and 50 FIRs filed. The CJI stressed the need for separate rest and duty rooms for male and female doctors, questioning the equality under the constitution if women cannot be safe at their workplace.

The Supreme Court also took measures to enhance security at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by assigning it to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The court questioned the conduct of former principal Sandip Ghosh for initially misclassifying the case as a suicide and criticised the delay in FIR registration. It also directed the removal of the deceased doctor’s name, photos, and videos from media and social media.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign across West Bengal at midnight on Sunday. Earlier today, various groups, including former students, clay modellers, rickshaw pullers, and junior doctors, protested in Kolkata over the incident.

The mother of the deceased doctor expressed her grief, stating that all the protesting medics are now her children. Members of the Bengali entertainment industry also staged a dharna at Hazra crossing in south Kolkata, demanding justice.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha reiterated his support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating it would be unfair to hold any Chief Minister accountable for such crimes. He urged the Centre to support the 'Aparajita Bill' passed by the West Bengal Assembly to ensure its swift passage into law.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has instructed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to conduct an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss pressing issues in Bengal. Public complaints against Kolkata Police Commissioner were also referred for immediate action.