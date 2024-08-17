Kolkata Hospital Vandalism: Police probe possibility of conspiracy angle; Check top points here

The Kolkata Police are actively investigating a potential larger conspiracy behind the vandalism at RG Kar College and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also thoroughly reviewing the case and has already questioned several individuals.

Key points of police investigation in Kolkata rape and murder case

The police are investigating whether the mob intended to destroy the crime scene, which is the seminar room, NDTV quoted sources as saying. Despite being outnumbered, the police managed to prevent the mob from damaging the area.

The police are also investigating whether there was an attempt to provoke unrest by creating a situation that would force the police to use force during the peaceful night protest by citizens.

Sources told NDTV that one angle being investigated is whether troublemakers had infiltrated the "Reclaim the Night" protest by citizens to incite larger unrest.

"We have to be restrained in our response. We cannot be using force just like that," Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said. "If a group of people indeed came with the intent to create trouble, give us a little more time, we will find it," he said.

The police reported that they were able to preserve the crime scene, despite several officers being injured during the mob attack.