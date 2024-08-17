'Mamata Banerjee is trying to give it a religious and political color': Mayawati asks opposition to 'rise above politics' on Kolkata doctor's rape case

BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday took potshots at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for the way they handled the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM further accused the TMC government of giving the incident a religious and political color.

1. बंगाल में लेडी डाक्टर के साथ हुए रेप-मर्डर जघन्यता पर पूरा देश चिन्तित व आक्रोशित, फिर भी TMC सरकार अपने बचाव में इसे धार्मिक व राजनैतिक रंग देने में लगी है वहीं विपक्ष भी इस मामले में कम नहीं। ऐसे में दोषियों को सख्त सजा व पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय कैसे मिले इसकी चिन्ता जरूरी। August 17, 2024

"In its defense, the TMC government is trying to give the incident a religious and political color; the opposition is no different on this front. It is important to worry about how the culprits will get strict punishment and the victim's family, justice,' Mayawati wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

2. अतः इस मामले में आरोप-प्रत्यारोप आदि को त्याग कर असली दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख़्त कार्रवाई के लिए सभी को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर आगे आना होगा। पीड़ित परिवार ने मुआवजा नहीं लेने व न्याय की बात कही है, उनकी पीड़ा व घटना को लेकर इंसाफ के तकाज़े पर सभी को गंभीर होने की जरूरत। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 17, 2024

Mayawati expressed her support for the protests by doctors and medical students, emphasizing the need to maintain patient care while calling for improved safety measures in hospitals.

Doctors in Punjab and Haryana held protests on Saturday, demanding better safety for healthcare professionals after the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at a Kolkata hospital. Outpatient services were halted, and elective surgeries were not performed, although emergency services continued as usual.

The protests significantly disrupted healthcare services, with many patients unable to find doctors for consultations. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had called for a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services for 24 hours, starting at 6 am on Saturday, in response to the incident at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the vandalism that followed.

A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9th. Following the incident, students from her college and doctors across the country have been protesting to demand justice for the victim.