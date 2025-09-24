Kolkata flooding: Mamata blames CESC for electrocution deaths, power utility denies, cites faulty wiring

After at least eight people were electrocuted during Kolkata’s worst rain in nearly 50 years, power utility CESC has denied responsibility, pushing back against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s direct accusation of negligence.

In a video statement late Tuesday, a CESC spokesperson said none of the electrocution deaths were linked to the utility’s distribution network. “Five deaths were caused by faulty internal wiring in homes and a factory. Two involved lamp posts not owned by us, and one was from a traffic signal kiosk panel,” the spokesperson said.

The response came hours after Banerjee publicly blamed CESC, saying, “Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but will not modernise?”

On X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister expressed condolences and confirmed state support for the victims’ families. “There can be no compensation for death and no alternative to life. Yet, we will ensure employment for one member of each of the victim families. I have asked the CESC to offer compensation as well.”

The deaths occurred during a 24-hour deluge that dumped 251.4 mm of rain over Kolkata, making it the city’s third-wettest September day since 1978 and sixth-heaviest on record across all months. The most intense spell—nearly 185 mm—fell between 2:30 am and 5 am Tuesday.

While the IMD warned of more rain ahead due to a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the current system is expected to weaken by Wednesday. Mayor Firhad Hakim called the flooding “unprecedented” and noted that even well-drained areas like Adiganga were overwhelmed.

Temporary shelters have been set up in schools, and food distribution is ongoing. Durga Puja holidays in government schools have been advanced due to the chaos, though forecasts suggest the rain may ease in time for festivities.