Kolkata hospital stops treating Bangladeshi patients as protest against flag desecration

A hospital in Kolkata has declared that it will no longer treat Bangladeshi patients. The decision comes as a protest against the reported desecration of the Indian national flag in several locations across Bangladesh, reported Indian Express.

“Country is above all. Nothing can happen above the country. Medical service is a noble profession but the dignity of the country is paramount. Other medical institutions should also follow this path…,” Subhranshu Bhakta, the director of J N Roy Hospital in Maniktala, said on Friday.

He further said that it would suspend all services to Bangladeshi patients for the time being.

This decision coincided with India's call for a "fair and transparent trial" for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was recently arrested on treason charges in Bangladesh. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India's concerns over attacks on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Renowned gynecologist Indranil Saha had previously announced on social media that he would stop treating Bangladeshi patients. On Thursday night, he shared a photo allegedly showing the Indian flag desecrated in Bangladesh.

“The Indian national flag is lying at the entrance of BUET University! I am stopping seeing Bangladeshi patients in the chamber for now. Country first, income later. I hope other doctors will do the same until the relationship is normal,” Saha wrote.

On Friday afternoon, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, echoed a similar sentiment. “I bow down to Dr. Indranil Saha. He said, my country first, income after… I request the entire Indian medical community, businessmen, and India lovers to boycott Bangladesh completely,” Adhikari stated.