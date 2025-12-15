Dhurandhar box office day 10: Ranveer Singh-starrer on a roll, makes Rs 351.75 crore

Dhurandhar box office day 10: From the looks of it, there is no stopping Ranveer Singh’s film that is witnessing bigger collections in its second week. The second weekend has done wonders for the film’s coffers. As of its ten days in the movie theatres, Dhurandhar is estimated to have made Rs 351.75 crore.

Here is a breakdown of Dhurandhar box office collection:

Week 1: Rs 207.25 crore

Second Friday: Rs 32.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 53 crore

Sunday: Rs 59 crore

Dhurandhar has witnessed high occupancy in the main regions. For instance, in Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai it had 87 per cent, 84 per cent and 81.25 per cent occupancy. In Delhi-NCR, it had 79.75 per cent occupancy, while it had 77.75 per cent in Mumbai, 79.50 per cent in Hyderabad, 78.50 per cent in Ahmedabad, 75.75 per cent in Jaipur, and 75.25 per cent in Chandigarh.

While not slow, the first week collections of Dhurandhar is likely to have been impacted by the controversy that erupted after Ranveer Singh mimicked the daiva performance showcased in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara films, despite the actor indicating him not to do it. He was slammed for caricaturing the revered Panjuluri/Guliga daiva, which is pivotal to the cultural identity of coastal Karnataka.

However, the glowing reviews and the word-of-mouth, along with the buzz on social media about Akshaye Khanna’s performance, seemed to have infused fresh life in the film.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles, apart from Ranveer Singh.