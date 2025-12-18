Kolkata-Kunming route soon: China Eastern Airlines to run non-stop Delhi-Shanghai flights from Jan 2

In a major boost to air connectivity between India and China, China Eastern Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Shanghai starting January 2, 2026. Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, shared this update on Wednesday, adding that the airline is also planning to relaunch the Kolkata–Kunming route and introduce a new direct connection between Mumbai and Shanghai.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Good news for India–China travelers! Sarting January 2, 2026, China Eastern Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Shanghai," she announced on X. "The Kolkata–Kunming route is set to return soon. A new direct connection between Mumbai and Shanghai is also in the works."

Good news for India–China travelers! 🇮🇳🤝🇨🇳



Starting January 2, 2026, China Eastern Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Shanghai ✈️



✨ The Kolkata–Kunming route is set to return soon.

🚀 A new direct connection between Mumbai and Shanghai is also in the… pic.twitter.com/6vvgtpXJo3 — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) December 18, 2025

She also shared the airline's schedule for the first three days. The daily nonstop flights, operated by China Eastern Airlines on flight MU563, will depart from Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) Terminal 1 at 12:50 PM, arriving at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) Terminal 3 at 5:45 PM local time. The return flight, MU564, will depart Delhi at 7:55 PM and arrive in Shanghai at 4:10 AM the next day, a flight duration of approximately 7 hours and 25 minutes.

Advertisement

The flight services between the two countries were suspended during the Covid pandemic in 2020. However, the services were not restored even after the pandemic was over as the bilateral ties were strained due to the border face-off in eastern Ladakh.

Air India last month announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai, effective 1 February 2026, marking the airline's return to mainland China after nearly six years. The Tata-owned airline said that it also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026.

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class. The reinstatement of Air India's services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

