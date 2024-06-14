scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Kolkata: Massive fire engulfs Acropolis Mall, rescue efforts underway

Kolkata: Massive fire engulfs Acropolis Mall, rescue efforts underway

The blaze, which reportedly began around 1 pm, has engulfed several floors of the building, sending plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The blaze, which reportedly began around 1 pm, has engulfed several floors of the building, sending plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

A massive fire broke out at the popular Acropolis Mall in Kolkata on Friday afternoon. The blaze, which reportedly began around 1 pm, has engulfed several floors of the building, sending plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Several people are feared trapped inside, with the exact number still unknown.

Firefighters responded swiftly, deploying 10 tenders to the scene. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze and conducting rescue operations. The extent of the damage and any potential casualties remain unclear.

Authorities have evacuated the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Ambulances and medical teams are on standby to treat any injured individuals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A short circuit or improper handling of flammable materials are among the explored possibilities.

Social media is abuzz with videos and images of the fire, showcasing the intense flames and plumes of smoke rising from the mall. Concerned citizens are posting updates and offering prayers for the safety of those trapped inside.

Story to be updated soon

Published on: Jun 14, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
