Kolkata medics to continue protests post 2nd round of inconclusive talks, but what are the doctors demanding?

The second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government aimed at resolving the ongoing strike ended in disappointment, as the medics expressed dissatisfaction with the discussions and announced their intention to continue their agitation and cease the work movement.

Taking place on the 40th day of the strike, the meeting failed to achieve any breakthroughs, primarily due to the government's refusal to provide written minutes of the discussions, as claimed by the doctors.

Despite having received "verbal assurances" on several issues relating to safety and security in hospitals, the doctors were frustrated by the lack of documented confirmation from the government, even after multiple requests for written records. The government subsequently issued unsigned minutes of the meeting later in the day.

"We are not happy with the outcome of the meeting. Although the state government agreed with a lot of issues regarding safety and security in hospitals, they did not give us any concrete assurances," stated a doctor following the meeting at Nabanna.

This round of discussions followed a previous session led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but on Wednesday, the talks were overseen by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, marking a shift in approach.

"The talks are inconclusive. The meeting with the Chief Minister on Monday was held on a positive note, but today's meeting was not at all positive. We have been asked to provide a draft of our other demands to the Chief Secretary, and then they will look into it," another doctor reported.

Accompanying the doctors were stenographers tasked with documenting the meeting, similar to the arrangement in place during the prior discussion with CM Banerjee at her Kalighat residence.

The junior doctors reiterated their desire to resume work, contingent upon the government taking "concrete and visible steps" to address their demands.

What are the demands?

- Among their demands, the formation of an inquiry committee against the Principal Health Secretary for alleged misconduct over several years was highlighted.

- The medics are also seeking broader representation on a state task force regarding safety and security, which the government suggested including 4-5 of their representatives.

"Both parties agreed to implement a central directive for deploying female police officers for night patrols, installing panic buttons by department, and establishing helplines for prompt intervention," as noted in the minutes released by the government.

The demands met

In response to earlier demands, Chief Minister Banerjee had transferred Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma in his stead, alongside removing two senior health department officials.

