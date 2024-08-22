Kolkata rape-murder: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks tougher anti-rape legislation

Facing massive protests over brutal rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a tougher legislation against rape, India Today reported on Thursday.

In her letter, the chief minister said that it was horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occurred daily throughout the country. "This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure," she wrote according to her chief advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

"Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days."

Earlier today, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said the country needs a strong laws that mandate trials and convictions within 50 days, followed by the severest punishments. In a tweet, he said over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the RG Kar Medical College incident and demanding justice, 900 rapes had occured across different parts of India.

"Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed. With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective."