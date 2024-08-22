Kolkata rape-murder: AIIMS Delhi resident doctors end 11-day strike as SC assures safety, no punitive action

The Resident Doctors' Association at AIIMS has called off the 11-day strike after assurance from the Supreme Court. The association extended its appreciation to the top court for taking cognisance of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case and addressing the "broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country".

"We appreciate the court's directive that no punitive action be taken against the protesting doctors," the association said, while thanking everyone who supported the doctors in their protest for justice.

The resident doctors' association at RML Hospital has also called off the strike. In a statement, the association said its concerns were addressed by the Supreme Court, "we hereby declare the strike to be withheld". "We hereby have decided to resume all our duties. Recent mishappening at RG Kar Medical College highlighted the sorry state in which residents are working in our country. We have requested residents to resume services from 8 AM onwards, 23rd August."

Earlier today, the Supreme Court asked doctors protesting over the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case. "Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," the bench said, adding that if there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

(With inputs from PTI)