Kolkata: Woman murders live-in partner, then calls police to confess crime

In a shocking incident in Kolkata, West Bengal, a 32-year-old woman named Sanghati Paul reportedly stabbed her 30-year-old live-in partner, Sarthak Das. Following the alleged stabbing, the woman took the unusual step of calling the police herself to report the incident.

Mere hours before the incident, Sarthak Das shared a photo on social media, capturing a moment with the woman and her son. The heartfelt caption accompanying the image simply read "family”.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police promptly arrived at the couple's rented flat on Madhubani Road in Dum Dum's Madhugarh. There, they discovered Sarthak Das in a critical condition, covered in blood with multiple injuries. He was immediately rushed to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati, where he was pronounced "brought dead."

Anupam Singh, DCP of South Zone in Barrackpore, informed TOI that the police have apprehended the woman and have also confiscated the weapon used in the murder. Simultaneously, the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, and a murder case has been officially registered.

A part-time app-cab driver and photography enthusiast, Sarthak Das, had connected with Sanghati Paul through a social networking site a few years ago, eventually leading to them living together.

They rented a flat for about one-and-a-half years, with Paul's child from a previous marriage also residing with them. However, their relationship reportedly turned turbulent, and frequent fights were observed.

On the tragic incident, police mentioned that a recent argument escalated into a scuffle, during which Paul, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed Das when he returned home intoxicated from a pre-wedding shoot on Tuesday. The child has been sent to live with his grandparents.

