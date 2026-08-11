Konkan Railway announces 254 special trains for Ganpati festival; Check routes, dates and booking details

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Of the 254 special trains, 246 will be operated in coordination with Central Railway across several routes, Konkan Railway Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge told reporters at Margao in South Goa.

The trains will connect major destinations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, with Sawantwadi, Ratnagiri, Madgaon and Mangaluru. Additional services will operate on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Ratnagiri, LTT-Madgaon, LTT-Mangaluru, Pune-Ratnagiri and Pune-Sawantwadi routes.

The services will run on different dates during the festival period. Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the Konkan Railway app for specific train schedules, dates and timings.

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Eight special trains with Western Railway

Konkan Railway will also operate eight additional special trains in coordination with Western Railway. These trains will originate from stations including Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, Vadodara, Vishvamitri, Bhusawal and Valsad, according to X post. Bookings for all the announced special trains have already commenced, allowing passengers to secure seats ahead of the festival rush.

Running of Special Trains during Ganpati Festival - 2026 pic.twitter.com/uWmAI1gJ6S — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) August 8, 2026

Urging passengers to plan their journeys early, Ghatge said, "I request passengers to go ahead and book tickets on these special trains rather than depending on the regular trains being run by Konkan Railway, so that they can travel comfortably."

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The additional services are expected to provide more travel options during one of the busiest periods for rail connectivity along the Konkan route, as thousands of people traditionally travel to their native places to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family.