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Konkan Railway announces 254 special trains for Ganpati festival; Check routes, dates and booking details

Konkan Railway announces 254 special trains for Ganpati festival; Check routes, dates and booking details

The trains will connect major destinations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, with Sawantwadi, Ratnagiri, Madgaon and Mangaluru

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  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Konkan Railway announces 254 special trains for Ganpati festival; Check routes, dates and booking detailsKonkan Railway has announced 254 special trains

Konkan Railway has announced 254 special trains to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming Ganpati festival, with services scheduled between September 11 and 27.

The special trains have been planned to facilitate smoother and more comfortable travel for passengers heading to their hometowns and other destinations during the festival season. Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 14, according to news agency PTI.

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Of the 254 special trains, 246 will be operated in coordination with Central Railway across several routes, Konkan Railway Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge told reporters at Margao in South Goa.

The trains will connect major destinations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, with Sawantwadi, Ratnagiri, Madgaon and Mangaluru. Additional services will operate on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Ratnagiri, LTT-Madgaon, LTT-Mangaluru, Pune-Ratnagiri and Pune-Sawantwadi routes.

The services will run on different dates during the festival period. Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or the Konkan Railway app for specific train schedules, dates and timings.

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Eight special trains with Western Railway

Konkan Railway will also operate eight additional special trains in coordination with Western Railway. These trains will originate from stations including Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, Vadodara, Vishvamitri, Bhusawal and Valsad, according to X post. Bookings for all the announced special trains have already commenced, allowing passengers to secure seats ahead of the festival rush.

Urging passengers to plan their journeys early, Ghatge said, "I request passengers to go ahead and book tickets on these special trains rather than depending on the regular trains being run by Konkan Railway, so that they can travel comfortably."

ALSO READ: Indian Railways ticket rules: Missed your train? Here’s when your ticket works, when it doesn’t

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The additional services are expected to provide more travel options during one of the busiest periods for rail connectivity along the Konkan route, as thousands of people traditionally travel to their native places to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family.

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 1:35 PM IST
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