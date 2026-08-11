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Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh steps down as SRTT trustee

Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh steps down as SRTT trustee

Singh’s exit follows the exit of his fellow vice chairman Venu Srinivasan who stepped down in May from Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT).

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 1:06 PM IST
Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh steps down as SRTT trusteeAnother trustee steps down from Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh has reportedly stepped down as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) before his term ends on August 14.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Singh had decided against seeking another term. He told the daily that he did not wish to be considered for reappointment.

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Singh’s exit marks the end of a long association at a time when differences within the trustees have been exposed through a series of developments. He will, however, continue as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for another year, the daily stated.

Sir Ratan Tata Trust has sought permission from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to hold important meetings as the CC has restrained it from holding meetings pending a decision on a complaint relating to the alleged transfer issue of Navajbhai shares and the appointment of permanent trustees. They said that ₹400 crore in charitable disbursements and upcoming shareholder decisions are currently at risk, as per the report.

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Singh’s exit follows the exit of his fellow vice chairman Venu Srinivasan who stepped down in May from Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT).

Their reappointments were opposed by trustee Mehli Mistry, arguing that they did not meet the 1923 trust deed's requirements of trustees being practicing Parsi Zoroastrians and permanent residents of Mumbai.

The daily also cited sources who claimed that Singh was unlikely to have secured unanimous support from fellow trustees.

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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