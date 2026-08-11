Meanwhile, brokerage Geojit is bullish on the outlook of the stock with an upside of 16% and price target of Rs 56.

The company’s evolution under Suzlon 2.0 expands its addressable market and diversifies beyond standalone turbine sales.

While a higher EPC mix and increasing DevCo investments are likely to raise capital intensity, with ROCE moderating from 37% in FY26 to 23% by FY28E, Geojit believes these investments can strengthen long-term growth visibility. The brokerage's estimates remain conservative relative to Street expectations and already factor in near-term margin pressures and execution risks.

Advertisement

"Given its net-cash balance sheet, 19% ROE and 25% earnings CAGR, we value the stock at 28x FY28E Adj. EPS of Rs 2.0, implying a target price of Rs 56, and upgrade to a BUY rating," said Geojit.

Suzlon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305 crore, falling 5.86 per cent from Rs 324 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 595 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 599 crore reported a year earlier. EBITDA margin came in at 15.6 per cent.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 22.52 per cent YoY to Rs 3,819 crore from Rs 3,117 crore in Q1 FY26.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.