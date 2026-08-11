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Why Godavari Biorefineries shares surged nearly 17% today

Why Godavari Biorefineries shares surged nearly 17% today

On the earnings front, Godavari Biorefineries said its losses for Q1 FY27 widened to Rs 19.3 crore from Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Why Godavari Biorefineries shares surged nearly 17% todayEBITDA also declined to Rs 2.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd surged 16.57 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 280 after the small-cap firm announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had granted its application for a pharmaceutical composition involving novel anti-cancer compounds.

"The invention relates to a pharmaceutical composition comprising novel anti-cancer compounds in combination with a solubilising agent, and the process to prepare the same. The composition is designed to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of the active compounds, thereby improving their therapeutic potential," the company stated in an exchange filing, along with attaching a grant certificate dated July 15, 2026.

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"The composition has significant applications in the treatment of various cancers, including breast and prostate cancers, particularly through oral administration," Godavari Biorefineries added.

"The invention further covers the use of the pharmaceutical composition for the treatment and management of various cancers, thus strengthening the Company's oncology-focused intellectual property portfolio," the firm further stated.

Godavari Biorefineries had earlier filed an application with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for advancing its innovation pipeline related to the same.

Godavari Biorefineries Q1 results

On the earnings front, Godavari Biorefineries said its losses for Q1 FY27 widened to Rs 19.3 crore from Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA also declined to Rs 2.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

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However, the company's total income increased to Rs 559.9 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 534 crore in the year-ago period.

What analysts said

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the patent approval reinforces the company's research capabilities and could be a long-term positive.

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "Godavari Biorefineries' stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 240. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 284 could lead to an upside target of Rs 314 in the near term."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 12:29 PM IST
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