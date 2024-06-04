Kota Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP’s Om Birla leads against Ex-BJP, Congress member Prahlad Gunjal, early trends

In a dramatic showdown in Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is facing off against former BJP comrade Prahlad Gunjal in a tense electoral battle for the Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituency. The elections in the constituency that were held in the second phase on April 26 have turned into a clash of egos, pitting the two seasoned politicians against each other in a high-profile contest.

With Gunjal, a prominent Gujjar leader who recently switched sides to join the Congress party, challenging Birla's stronghold, the electoral dynamics in Kota have reached a fever pitch. The underlying tensions between Birla and his former ally have further intensified the political landscape, fueled by diverging paths within the BJP leadership.

Key contenders from Kota

Candidate Party Om Birla BJP Prahlad Gunjal INC Dhanraj Yadav BSP Tarun Gochar RRP Ashish Yogi ESBD

While Birla has emphasised his track record and the BJP's promises in his campaign efforts, some voters have expressed discontent over his perceived neglect of local business concerns. The unresolved issues surrounding GST anomalies and economic hurdles faced by the trading community have emerged as pressing grievances in the region.

Amidst the heated electoral battle, critical challenges facing the Hadoti region, including the agrarian crisis and student suicides, remain unresolved. The plight of farmers grappling with rising input costs and limited canal infrastructure highlights the urgent need for sustainable agricultural policies and economic revitalisation measures.

Results for the Lok Sabha election held in 2019 for the Kota constituency:

Winner: Om Birla (BJP)

Total Votes Received: 800051

Vote Percentage: 58.52

Losing Candidate: Ramnaraian Meena (INC)

Total Votes Received: 520374

Vote Percentage: 38.07