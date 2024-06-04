scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Kota Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP’s Om Birla leads against Ex-BJP, Congress member Prahlad Gunjal, early trends

Feedback

Kota Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP’s Om Birla leads against Ex-BJP, Congress member Prahlad Gunjal, early trends

Kota Lok Sabha Election Results: The elections in Kota, which were held in the second phase on April 26, have turned into a clash of egos, pitting the two seasoned politicians against each other in a high-profile contest.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kota Lok Sabha Election results 2024 live: Congress pits Ex-BJP'S Prahlad Gunjal against BJP PM Om Birla Kota Lok Sabha Election results 2024 live: Congress pits Ex-BJP'S Prahlad Gunjal against BJP PM Om Birla

In a dramatic showdown in Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is facing off against former BJP comrade Prahlad Gunjal in a tense electoral battle for the Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituency. The elections in the constituency that were held in the second phase on April 26 have turned into a clash of egos, pitting the two seasoned politicians against each other in a high-profile contest.

With Gunjal, a prominent Gujjar leader who recently switched sides to join the Congress party, challenging Birla's stronghold, the electoral dynamics in Kota have reached a fever pitch. The underlying tensions between Birla and his former ally have further intensified the political landscape, fueled by diverging paths within the BJP leadership.

Key contenders from Kota

Candidate

Party

Om Birla

BJP

Prahlad Gunjal

INC

Dhanraj Yadav

BSP

Tarun Gochar

RRP

Ashish Yogi

ESBD

While Birla has emphasised his track record and the BJP's promises in his campaign efforts, some voters have expressed discontent over his perceived neglect of local business concerns. The unresolved issues surrounding GST anomalies and economic hurdles faced by the trading community have emerged as pressing grievances in the region.

Amidst the heated electoral battle, critical challenges facing the Hadoti region, including the agrarian crisis and student suicides, remain unresolved. The plight of farmers grappling with rising input costs and limited canal infrastructure highlights the urgent need for sustainable agricultural policies and economic revitalisation measures. 

Results for the Lok Sabha election held in 2019 for the Kota constituency: 

Winner: Om Birla (BJP) 

Total Votes Received: 800051 

Vote Percentage: 58.52 

Losing Candidate: Ramnaraian Meena (INC) 

Total Votes Received: 520374 

Vote Percentage: 38.07

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement