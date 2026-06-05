Kumar Mangalam Birla hails RSS for 100 years of social and national service in Nagpur

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla on May 4 lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the organisation has consistently served society and contributed to nation-building throughout its history.

Speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory function of the RSS training camp in Nagpur, Birla said the Sangh has played a significant role in social work and national development for nearly 100 years.

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Highlighting the organisation’s functioning, he said, “RSS is built on the principles of discipline, dedication and selfless service, which have enabled it to remain impactful across generations.”

Birla noted that the RSS has adapted to changing times while preserving its core values, allowing it to maintain a strong connect with society and continue contributing to the country.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also addressed swayamsevaks during the concluding ceremony of the annual ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya’ held in Nagpur. He highlighted the challenges India faces in its pursuit of global leadership, saying lack of preparation has held the country back from becoming a “Vishwaguru.”

“There are people among us who sow discord, and the forces which do not want India to become great are ready to create unrest in social life by finding small pretexts,” Bhagwat said. He, however, declared that “India’s time has come” as the world grapples with conflict-driven development models, soaring oil prices, and deep systemic confusion.

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Bhagwat asserted that India is uniquely positioned to offer holistic solutions the global community currently lacks. Referring to the West Asia conflict and its wider impact, he said, “The world listens to those who wield power, and we need to make our country supremely prosperous.”

The 25-day training programme, which began on May 11 at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, saw around 880 swayamsevaks from across India participate. The camp focused on social consciousness, community-oriented initiatives, and leadership development for RSS volunteers.