'Kumbh is our history and culture': Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's speech on Maha Kumbh

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha address on the Maha Kumbh, saying while the Congress supports his remarks on India’s cultural heritage, the PM failed to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the event.

Speaking on PM Modi’s statement that the Maha Kumbh reflects India’s unity and strength, Gandhi said, “We support what the PM said, Kumbh is our history and culture. Our only complaint is that the PM did not give shraddhanjali to those who lost their lives in Kumbh.”

Gandhi also took the opportunity to highlight unemployment concerns, asserting that young people who attended the Maha Kumbh expect more than just praise —they need jobs. “The youth who went to the Maha Kumbh also wants one more thing from the PM, which is employment,” he stated.

Taking a dig at the government over restrictions on the Opposition’s voice in Parliament, Gandhi remarked, “As per the democratic structure, the LoP should get an opportunity to speak, but they won’t let us. This is new India.”

Earlier today, PM Modi hailed the Maha Kumbh as a grand symbol of India’s unity and heritage, thanking government workers and volunteers for their contributions. “Several people had a role to play in the success of Maha Kumbh. I thank all the ‘karm yogis’ of the government and society,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of the religious gathering, Modi pointed out that over 66 crore people participated in the 45-day event at Prayagraj, bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Amid global conflicts and rising geopolitical tensions, Modi called the Maha Kumbh a powerful example of India’s unity, stating, “The grand show of this unity is our great strength.”

While the event was celebrated as a cultural and spiritual success, it also faced tragedy and criticism. A stampede on January 29 during Mauni Amavasya led to 30 deaths, according to official government figures. However, the opposition claims the toll was higher.