Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi arrested in Delhi on rape charges: Sources

Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi's brother, Samir Modi, has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an old rape case, sources told India Today on Thursday.

Modi was taken into custody at the airport while he was attempting to leave the city. He was later produced before a court. The arrest was carried out by police personnel from the New Friends Colony Police Station.

An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. A complaint was received against Samir in 2019, following which an investigation was launched.

According to The Indian Express, police sources said the woman had allegedly demanded Rs 50 crore to settle the matter. She had been in a live-in relationship with the accused for the past seven to eight years.

The woman had reportedly been trying to lodge an FIR for some time, but after approaching the court recently, the police were prompted to take action.

