Lalu Yadav camp looking for 8 more MLAs amid Nitish's exit buzz: Sources

Amid buzz that Bihar Chief Minister and JDU President Nitish Kumar may end his alliance with the RJD, the Lalu Yadav camp has begun calculations in order to reach the 122-mark to remain in power, India Today reported on Thursday. If Nitish Kumar pulls out of the alliance, the RJD would need eight more MLAs to to continue even without JDU.

To reach this magical majority number, the RJD has set its eyes on MLAs from Jitan Ram Manjhi's camp, AIMIM and another independent MLA. Sources told India Today that four floating MLAs from Manjhi's camp, one legislator from AIMIM and another independent MLA could join forces with the RJD.

However, their joining will take the number to 121, one short from crossing the majority mark. As of today, the rulinag alliaince has 160 MLAs - with RJD the single largest party with 79 seats. JDU has 45, Congress 19, CPI-ML 12, CPI 2, CPI-M 2, and one independent.

In the opposition, the BJP has 78 seats while Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has 4 MLAs in the 243-member House. The AIMIM, which is also in the oppositon, has 1 MLA. If Nitish joins hnads with BJP, they can easily form the government.

Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday claimed that Nitish Kumar will break allaince with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD after January 25. "Maine kaha tha khela hoga aur khela ho gaya (I had said that game will happen, it has happened)," he had said while speaking to reporters.

While speculations over Nitish's next move began last month when he took over as party president, talks intensified in the last three days after the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur. After the announcement, Nitish thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attacking the dynastic politics. The attack some belived was directed at the Congress and RJD.

(With inputs from Rohit Kumar Singh)