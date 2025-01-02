Lalu’s olive branch to Nitish sparks political tempest in Bihar, Tejashwi gives cryptic response

he political landscape in Bihar is abuzz with speculations of realignment as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav extended an olive branch to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, inviting him to rejoin the INDIA bloc. However, the Janata Dal (United) leader dismissed the overture with a cryptic remark, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav emphatically ruled out the possibility of a tie-up.

Speaking to the media after the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar’s new Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday, Nitish Kumar brushed off questions regarding Lalu Yadav’s offer, saying only, “Kya bol rahe hain [What are you saying].” The statement comes amidst heightened speculation about political shifts ahead of the state’s October-November elections.

A History of Alignments and Breakups

Nitish Kumar and the RJD have shared a tumultuous relationship. In 2015, Kumar joined hands with the RJD-Congress alliance to form the state government but severed ties in 2017 to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In August 2022, he rejoined the grand alliance, only to later switch back to the NDA.

This latest round of conjecture began after Lalu Yadav, in a recent interview, expressed willingness to welcome Kumar back. “Our doors are always open,” Yadav stated, adding that he would forgive Kumar’s past political decisions if the latter decided to realign with the INDIA bloc.

Tejashwi Yadav and RJD Leadership Push Back

RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, however, dismissed the speculation, asserting that his father’s remarks were aimed at satisfying media curiosity. “There is no question of any fresh alignment with Nitish Kumar,” Tejashwi reiterated.

Tejashwi has consistently maintained that the doors for Kumar’s return are closed. Earlier, he declared that the people of Bihar would oust the NDA government in the 2025 assembly elections and replace it with an RJD-led coalition.

JD(U) and BJP Stand Firm

Leaders from the JD(U) and BJP were quick to reject any notion of a realignment. Union Minister and former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, dismissed Lalu Yadav’s remarks as inconsequential. “The NDA is strong, and JD(U) and BJP are united,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary also mocked the speculation, calling it “daydreaming” on the part of the RJD. JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar highlighted the discord between Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi, pointing to the younger Yadav’s outright contradiction of his father’s comments.

Political Realignment or Mere Speculation?

While some leaders, including JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari, underscored the adage that “in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies,” the broader political landscape in Bihar appears entrenched, with the NDA asserting unity and the INDIA bloc closing ranks against Nitish Kumar.

As the state inches closer to elections, the ongoing chatter underscores the fluidity of alliances in Bihar’s political theatre, where speculation often competes with reality in shaping public discourse.