'Learning from British museum': Shashi Tharoor’s witty take after Indian’s bike theft in UK

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has once again taken a witty dig at the UK — this time over a stolen bike in Nottingham. A Mumbai influencer’s motorcycle was stolen there. The biker at the centre of this story is 33-year-old Yogesh Alekari from Mumbai. He began a solo world tour on his KTM bike in May.

When someone on social media asked Tharoor to respond, he replied on X: "They're learning from the British Museum!" Tharoor, a former diplomat, was pointing to the British Museum’s massive collection of Indian artefacts.

They’re learning from the British Museum! https://t.co/6uAIFgww4r — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 4, 2025

Tharoor is well known for his sharp comments about the British Raj and has often been praised for his speeches on colonial exploitation. One of his most famous lines came during a 2015 Oxford Union debate, when he said: "No wonder the sun never set on the British Empire, because even God couldn't trust the English in the dark."

What exactly happened with Yogesh Alekari?

After covering 24,000 km and travelling through 17 countries, he reached the UK, with Africa as his next stop. But on August 28, his journey was interrupted when his bike was stolen in Nottingham. Along with the bike, his passport, money and documents also went missing.

“I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford. I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park. I locked the bike up, and it was a busy area with children playing, so I thought it seemed like a safe place. I crossed the road and went to have breakfast, but within an hour, I came back and everything was just gone,” Alekari told the BBC.

He then turned to his followers for help in finding the bike and his passport, so that he could continue his journey or return home. Alekari has more than 1,80,000 followers on Instagram and 16,000 on Facebook.

Sharing his emotions, he said: “I was totally shocked. I just broke down and started crying when I realised what had happened. They stole my motorcycle, but this wasn't only a motorbike - it was my home, it was my dream, it was my everything as a traveller.”