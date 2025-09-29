Leh Apex Body quits Ladakh statehood talks with Centre after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has announced it will boycott the upcoming talks with the Centre, originally scheduled for 6 October. The body demands an impartial judicial investigation into the 24 September firing by security forces in Leh, which left four dead and nearly 90 injured. The LAB's move follows protestors being labelled 'anti-national' and accused of 'playing in Pakistan’s hands' by officials. Both the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are reconsidering participation in negotiations, citing growing unrest in Ladakh.

LAB and KDA leaders have criticised the government for ignoring calls for Ladakh’s statehood and constitutional safeguards. They argue that Union Territory status, instated after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has not addressed the people’s aspirations. Protest leaders warn that ignoring local demands is 'alienating' the population and increasing discontent.

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said, 'A sense of alienation, betrayal, is increasing among the people of Ladakh. The people of Ladakh are the strength of this country. They should not be pushed to the wall,' reflecting widespread frustration.

The arrest of climate activist and statehood campaigner Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act has drawn nationwide attention to Ladakh’s struggle. Wangchuk has been shifted to Jodhpur jail, with supporters and the KDA demanding his immediate and unconditional release, along with others detained after the violence in Leh.

Sajjad Kargili stated, "Very few people knew about the struggles of Ladakh, but after the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, this issue and the demands of Ladakh have reached every home in the country."

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili called for accountability regarding the firing on protestors, adding, "The way bullets were fired, and many were injured, there should be some accountability... This is a big example of why we need democracy."

The LAB and KDA continue to press for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, citing recent events as evidence of administrative failures.

Moreover, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, strongly denied allegations that her husband had links to Pakistan or incited violence. She said that he protested in the 'most Gandhian way possible' and questioned, "Who gave the CRPF the right to open fire on their own people, on their own youth?"

The LAB and KDA are demanding an official apology from the government for the 'anti-national' labelling of Ladakhi protestors. They say the administration’s characterisation of their movement as 'playing in Pakistan’s hands' is unfounded and disrespectful.