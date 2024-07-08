'Lewd': NCW demands arrest of Ahmad for derogatory remarks on widow of Kirti Chakra Awardee

The National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly condemned the derogatory comment made by Ahmad K. from Delhi about Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh's widow. The NCW demands that the Delhi Police take immediate and appropriate action against him.

The individual's actions blatantly contravene Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"The National Commission for Women (hereinafter referred to as 'The Commission') in the exercise of its powers conferred under section 10 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 is mandated to monitor and to look into the matters relating to deprivation of women's rights, non-implementation of laws enacted to provide protection to women and also to achieve the objective of equality and development and take up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities," wrote NCW in a letter to Delhi Police.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a screenshot wherein one Ahmad K., a resident of Delhi, has made an extremely lewd and derogatory comment on a picture of the Widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh," wrote NCW in the letter to Delhi Police.

"In light of the above, the Commission has prima facie observed that the reported crime attracts the following provisions of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Information Technology Act, 2000 which are enumerated herein below for your reference. As per Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman - Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object in any form, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and also with fine," wrote NCW in the letter to Delhi Police.

"As per Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form-Whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form, any material which is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest or if its effect is such as to tend to deprave and corrupt persons who are likely, having regard to all relevant circumstances, to 24x7 NCW Women Helpline - 7827-170-170, read, see or hear the matter contained or embodied in it, shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and with fine which may extend to five lakh rupees and in the event of second or subsequent conviction with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years and also with fine which may extend to ten lakh rupees," wrote NCW in the letter to Delhi Police.

"The Commission strongly condemns such crude language/comment used for a woman and considering the seriousness of the issue, you are required to direct the concerned Police Official to invoke aforesaid provisions in the F.I.R. against the accused Ahmad K., along with other relevant provisions of law. The accused man should be arrested at the earliest and a fair and time-bound investigation should be accomplished. A detailed action taken report on the matter must be communicated to the Commission within 3 days," wrote NCW in the letter to Delhi Police.