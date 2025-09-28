'Like Manmohan Singh in Delhi': Prashant Kishor claims Nitish running 'most corrupt' govt in Bihar

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has intensified his attack on the ruling NDA in Bihar, alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, though personally honest, is presiding over "the most corrupt government in Bihar's living memory."

"Like Manmohan Singh was very honest personally, but UPA-II was removed from power over corruption, the same situation exists in Bihar today. Nitish Kumar is personally honest, but physically and mentally he is no more in control, and across Bihar the kind of loot that is happening has never happened before," Kishor said in an interview with Barkha Dutt.

Advertisement

He claimed that while RJD's vote base of 25–30% remained intact since 2005, it had not been enough to win elections. "Unless you make a significant dent in the remaining 75% that has stayed with the NDA for 15–20 years, RJD cannot compete. But the NDA has now become so complacent that on many counts they are worse than RJD," Kishor said.

The Jan Suraaj leader alleged large-scale corruption in the NDA ranks. "The (state) BJP President has occupied a Sikh minority college. The BJP's Deputy Chief Minister (Samrat Choudhary) is an accused in a murder case. He has changed his name three times. On paper, the degree he submitted is fake. A JD(U) minister has amassed more than Rs 200 crore in benami property. Even after such serious allegations, these leaders have not given any answers," Kishor claimed.

Advertisement

Kishor alleged discrepancies in Samrat Choudhary's age and education records. "My simple question is: when did he pass matriculation and Class 12? In his 1998 affidavit, he wrote he was only Class 7 pass. In the latest affidavit, he claims graduation and even a doctorate. How can this be possible?" he said.

Turning to Ashok Choudhary, who is Rural Works Department Minister, Kishor said: "Why is he not answering about the Rs 200 crore properties I showed? Buying land is not wrong, but you are a minister. How did you get Rs 200 crore? If it is your money, why are you buying in the name of your PA and later transferring it to your daughter? This looks like direct fraud."

Advertisement

Last Tuesday, Ashok Choudhary responded by sending a defamation notice to Kishor. The JD(U) leader, who is also the party's national general secretary, demanded an unconditional apology or threatened a civil suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. He called Kishor's claims "baseless and misleading," alleging they reflected "panic and frustration."

Choudhary noted that he had already filed a separate defamation case against Kishor, in which the Jan Suraaj leader has been summoned by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Patna on October 17.