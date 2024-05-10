Liquor policy case: ED files fresh charge sheet, K Kavitha named as accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case, where it named BRS leader K Kavitha as accused. The prosecution complaint has been filed before Delhi Rouse Avenue Court under sections 45 and 44(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A similar charge sheet is to be filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal next week, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

This is the sixth supplementary charge sheet by the ED in this case in which it has arrested 18 people so far including AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and others. Only Sanjay Singh has got regular bail so far.

The court will hear the arguments of the probe agency on the issue of taking cognisance of the seventh chargesheet on May 13.

The ED filed its money laundering case on August 22, 2022, taking cognisance of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17, 2022.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court asked ED to respond to Kavitha’s plea seeking bail in the money laundering case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the high court issued a notice in Kavitha’s plea and scheduled the matter for May 24.

Kavitha approached the high court on Thursday after a trial court rejected her bail application on Monday. The court also extended her judicial custody in the ED case till May 14 and in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till May 20.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was first arrested by the ED on March 15 from Hyderabad and subsequently remanded to CBI custody until March 23. The CBI then arrested her on April 11.