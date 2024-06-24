Liquor policy scam: ED opposes relief to Arvind Kejriwal, calls trial court order illegal, perverse

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday made a written submission before the Delhi High Court in the liquor policy scam case. The agency opposed relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and called the trial court order "illegal and perverse".

A trial court, last week, granted bail to Kejriwal. However, the ED moved the HC, which stayed the order till it decided on the case. The HC had also asked both parties to make written submissions, if any, by June 24.

In its submission, the ED said that the AAP is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the liquor scam. The central agency said the vacation judge bench had committed a "fatal error by totally ignoring the vicarious role" of Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The probe agency said the vacation bench of the trial court failed "to consider a single relevant material" placed before it, "demonstrating the neck-deep involvement" of the Aam Aadmi Party chief in money laundering case.

The ED said that part of the proceeds of crime upto around Rs 45 crore was utilised by the AAP during the 2022 Assembly elections in Goa. In this manner, AAP has committed the offence of money laundering through Arvind Kejriwal, it said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court, challenging the HC's order cancelling the bail. He appealed to the apex court to set aside the HC's stay order. The SC denied any immediate relief and said it would wait for the HC's order, which is expected 1-2 days. The top court posted the matter for Wednesday. It said if the HC's order is passed in the meantime, it can be brought on record.

(With inputs from Srishti Ojha)