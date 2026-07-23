'Listen to protesters patiently, find solutions': Anna Hazare backs students, holds 'silent protest'

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday observed a two-hour maun andolan (silent protest) in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar to express solidarity with students protesting in Delhi over the examination paper leak issue.

The protest began at 11 am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the city and concluded at 1 pm, after which Hazare returned to his village, Ralegan Siddhi, in the same district.

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The silent protest came a day after Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the government to respond to the students' concerns through dialogue rather than viewing the agitation as a law-and-order issue.

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HAZARE WRITES TO PM MODI

In his letter, Hazare said reports of "violence and police action" against protesters were "extremely painful" and urged the Centre to treat the demonstrations as an expression of public anguish. "The resentment of the protesters must be viewed not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society," he wrote.

Hazare also backed the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, he said, "it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will…make its functioning more accountable and effective."

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He appealed to the government to "listen to (the protesters) patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue."

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Hazare said he wrote to Modi because the prime minister is "the supreme leader and should be apprised of people's issues."

MODI ANNOUNCES FAST-TRACK COURTS

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Modi said, adding that he had directed authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure "swift and stringent punishment" for those involved in paper leaks.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," the prime minister said.

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AMIT SHAH BACKS PM'S DECISION

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed the move, saying the welfare of young people remained the Modi government's highest priority.

"The welfare of the youth and their bright future is both the highest priority and the resolve of the Modi government," Shah said, describing the decision to establish fast-track courts as "a milestone" against those who jeopardise students' futures through paper leaks.

