‘Lives and dignity at risk’: AIMSA writes to PM Modi seeking protection for Indian medical students in Russia 

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after four Indian medical students were injured in a knife attack at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia, seeking urgent steps to ensure their safety and protection.

In its letter, AIMSA said the attack has left Indian students shaken and fearful. The association pointed out that such incidents do not just put lives at risk but also affect the dignity and sense of security of students studying abroad.

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“On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we write with deep concern and anguish regarding the recent violent attack on four Indian medical students at Bashkir State Medical University, Russia,” the letter said. “Such incidents not only endanger the lives and dignity of our students but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among thousands of Indian medical students studying abroad.”

All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for the safety and protection of Indian Medical Students in Russia



"On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we write with deep concern and anguish regarding… pic.twitter.com/j4RPFbpx6u — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

The body of medical students strongly condemned the attack and said any form of violence, discrimination or hostility against Indian students cannot be accepted. “Indian students travel overseas with dreams of becoming healthcare professionals and serving humanity. Any act of violence, discrimination, or hostility against them is unacceptable and must be strongly condemned. The safety and well-being of our students must remain a top priority,” AIMSA said.

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In the letter to the Prime Minister, AIMSA urged the Government of India to take the following steps:

Take immediate diplomatic steps with the concerned authorities to ensure justice for the injured students.

Strengthen safety mechanisms and student support systems for Indian students studying abroad.

Issue clear advisories and set up emergency helplines for Indian students facing threats or discrimination.

Ensure strict monitoring and coordination with foreign universities and governments to prevent such incidents in the future.

AIMSA said it stands in solidarity with the injured students and their families and called for urgent intervention to prevent such incidents from being repeated.

According to eyewitnesses, “there was blood all around,” Ren TV said, showing footage of the injured being taken to hospital in ambulances.

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PTI quoted Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk as saying, “The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself.”

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

The Baza Telegram channel said the attacker, identified as a 15-year-old, has been admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition and claimed he belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit.

The Indian Embassy called the incident “unfortunate” and said it is in touch with the authorities, adding that officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to assist the injured students.

(With inputs from agencies)