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Gold, Silver rates today (May 6, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver rates today (May 6, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On March 23, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹15,131 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹13,870 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,65,000 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 6, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Gold, Silver rates today (May 6, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrecious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Gold and silver prices in India on May 6, 2026 increased across major cities as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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While gold prices saw a slight increase, silver rates went up by ₹10,000 per kg on Wednesday. 

MUST READ | Gold investment boom: Why Indians are choosing bullion over jewellery now

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,131 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,870 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,65,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi 15,144 13,885
Mumbai 15,131 13,870
Kolkata 15,131 13,870
Chennai 15,328 14,050

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,650 2,65,000
Mumbai 2,650 2,65,000
Kolkata 2,650 2,65,000
Chennai 2,700 2,70,000

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 5, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) and silver (July futures) saw a mild recovery on Wednesday, rebounding from earlier losses. The recovery in gold and silver prices comes amid high volatility due to escalating geopolitical tensions. 

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (₹/10gm) 1,49,350 Up 1.32%
Silver (₹/kg) 2,44,001 Down 2.76%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: May 6, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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