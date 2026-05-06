LPG rule change: Govt enforces 'One Household, One Connection' rule; Here's what you need to do now

Do you have both an LPG cylinder and a PNG connection at home? The Government of India is now strictly enforcing a “one household, one connection” rule, making it illegal for the same household to hold both PNG and subsidised domestic LPG. The move comes amid a global energy crisis and rising tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted fuel supply and made efficient gas use critical.

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Why are dual connections being banned?

If your home has both PNG and LPG, you may soon be flagged. Authorities in Delhi and other cities are identifying households that use both connections simultaneously, especially where PNG is already available. The main aim is to curb black‑marketing of subsidised LPG and ensure that limited supplies reach only those who genuinely need them. Holding both connections for the same dwelling is now treated as a prohibited activity under the amended LPG rules.

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New rules for households and distributors

On March 14, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Essential Commodities Act‑linked LPG rules. Households with a PNG connection must surrender their domestic LPG connection immediately and switch fully to piped gas. Oil companies and distributors are now barred from issuing new LPG connections or refilling cylinders for such homes. Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said the government is using data from LPG and PNG distributors to identify dual‑connection households across India.

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Compliance push and penalties

So far, over 43,000 consumers have voluntarily surrendered their LPG connections after switching to PNG, but officials believe the real number of such households is much higher. Those who fail to comply may face penalties or administrative action, including cancellation of the extra connection. The government wants to prioritise LPG for households that do not yet have PNG, especially in areas where piped networks are still limited.

Global energy crisis and supply squeeze

India imports about 88% of its crude oil, 50% of its natural gas, and roughly 60% of its LPG, leaving supplies vulnerable to global shocks. A large share of LPG comes from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and tensions involving Iran and Israel have disrupted routes like the Strait of Hormuz. While crude‑oil shortages are being managed by sourcing from countries like Russia, gas supply remains tight, prompting the temporary halt on new domestic LPG connections in many areas.

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Impact on households and businesses

The shortage is not limited to homes. Hotels, restaurants, and other commercial units are also facing reduced LPG supply, while some industrial units are being asked to switch to alternative fuels. For ordinary consumers, the message is clear: if your home already has PNG, you must switch fully to piped gas and surrender your LPG, or risk being identified under the new “one household, one connection” regime.