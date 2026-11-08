L.K. Advani turns 99: PM Modi’s heartfelt birthday wish takes a look back at the lifetime of struggle and milestones that shaped BJP and India

In an article marking the occasion, Modi recalled Advani’s political journey as well as his interests in books, cinema, theatre and Sindhi culture.

“Today, 8th November, is a landmark day. Respected L.K. Advani Ji enters his hundredth year. On this special occasion, my greetings to him,” Modi wrote.

Advani’s journey from Partition to the BJP

PM recalled how Advani experienced the pain of Partition as a young man in 1947, leaving behind his familiar world in Sindh and rebuilding his life from scratch.

“There are very few people whose lives have touched so many different chapters of modern India,” the Prime Minister said.

Today, 8th November, is a landmark day. Respected L.K. Advani Ji enters his hundredth year. On this special occasion, my greetings to him. I’ve written an article in which I’ve highlighted his everlasting contribution to India. I have recalled his journey, be it experiencing the horrors of Partition and rebuilding life from scratch, strengthening the Jana Sangh and building the BJP, standing up for democracy during the Emergency, leading the Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra or serving the nation in government. Have also written about other aspects of Advani Ji - the voracious reader, his love for culture and cinema, a prolific writer and more. English - https://t.co/tc77ZVhRdo हिंदी - https://t.co/t0JSavOopX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2026

He said the ability to build from scratch against all odds remained a defining feature of Advani’s life. Modi linked this quality to Advani’s work in strengthening the Jana Sangh and later building the BJP.

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Modi also highlighted Advani’s years as BJP president. During his tenures, the Congress fell sharply from 400 seats to below 200 in 1989, while the BJP became the single largest party for the first time in 1996.

“Advani Ji nurtured generations of Karyakartas and gave the Party a clear foundation rooted in the principle of Nation First,” Modi noted.

Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Modi highlighted Advani’s ideological clarity and intellectual sharpness, saying these qualities were reflected in his speeches, writings and interviews.

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He also recalled Advani’s long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“History shows that it is rare for two towering political leaders to work together for several decades, cooperating with each other without becoming competitors. Advani Ji and Atal Ji set a remarkable example. Together, they changed the course of Indian politics,” Modi wrote.

Advani began his work as an RSS Pracharak in different parts of Rajasthan before moving to the national capital, where he started working closely with Vajpayee.

In 1967, Advani became the Chairman of the Delhi Metropolitan Council, where he worked alongside the late Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who became Chief Executive Councillor.

His parliamentary career began in 1970. Modi recalled that Advani made a mark as an MP and later served as Leader of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament as well as from the treasury benches.

Gandhinagar connection

Modi also recalled Advani’s connection with Gujarat and the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, when Advani contested from two seats, one of them Gandhinagar.

Advani’s father had settled in Kutch after Partition. Advani had also served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, making his contest from Gandhinagar a “homecoming of sorts”, the Prime Minister added.



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Modi recalled helping prepare Advani’s papers and assisting him throughout the campaign.

“The people of Gandhinagar sent him to Parliament time and again. As a voter of Gandhinagar, I also had the honour of voting for Advani Ji on numerous occasions,” Modi wrote.

He also praised the care and attention Advani devoted to his constituency.

Emergency and role in government

Modi described the Emergency as a “watershed moment” in Advani’s life, recalling his role in protecting democracy and the Constitution.

Advani later documented his experiences in his book A Prisoner's Scrap-Book. One section of the book, titled A Tale of Two Emergencies, explained the similarities between the events in India beginning in June 1975 and those in Nazi Germany in 1933.

After the Janata Government came to power in 1977, Advani became Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

He later served as Deputy Prime Minister and one of India’s longest-serving Home Ministers. Modi said Advani was instrumental in strengthening India’s security apparatus and improving the lives of security forces.

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He also highlighted Advani’s unequivocal stand against terrorism and his role in ensuring India got a tough anti-terror law.

Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra

The Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra was another major chapter in Advani’s political career.

“Of course, an iconic moment in Advani Ji’s life was the Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra. It changed the course of Indian society for the better,” Modi wrote.

Modi said he was involved in the Yatra from the ideation stage to its execution and recalled being present at Somnath when it began.

He also remembered Advani’s arrest in Bihar. In Gujarat, the BJP later withdrew support to the Chimanbhai Patel Government.

“With this, a simple message was given, that when it comes to our ideology and the Ram Temple, there will never be any compromise,” the Prime Minister noted further.

“Many of our senior leaders and Karyakartas took an oath that, come what may, a Ram Temple will be built,” he added.

Years later, Modi said, “with the blessings of the people of India, a grand Mandir for Prabhu Shri Ram became a reality in Ayodhya.”

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The reader, film lover and writer

Modi’s article also focused on Advani’s life outside politics, including his simplicity and his interests in books, cinema and theatre.

After the Navnirman Movement, Advani came to Junagadh and stayed for a month as an ordinary Karyakarta, preparing the party for the Assembly elections in which Congress was rejected.

Modi described Advani as a “voracious reader” and recalled how carefully he went through newspapers.

“He is a big fan of cinema and theatre, and has been an enthusiastic film critic,” Modi wrote.

He also referred to Advani’s book My Country My Life and his interest in preserving history.

Advani remained connected with Sindhi culture. Modi also recalled his efforts to popularise Sindhu Darshan Puja near Leh.

“I myself had been to one Puja with Advani Ji and George Fernandes Ji,” Modi highlighted.

Kamla Advani’s role

The Prime Minister also remembered Advani’s wife, Kamla Advani, and her role throughout his public life.

“Any account of Advani Ji’s remarkable journey would be incomplete without mentioning Kamla Advani Ji. She was a constant source of strength and support throughout his public life,” Modi wrote.

As Advani turns 99 and enters his 100th year, Modi wished him good health and said he continues to inspire the country.